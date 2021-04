Hellebuyck stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Hellebuyck was provided with a 3-1 cushion after 20 minutes and he made it hold up, allowing just a Paul Byron goal on a strange bounce off the end boards over the final two periods. Hellebuyck has won two straight games and six of his last eight heading into Saturday's rematch with the Canadiens.