Helelbuyck allowed two goals on 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Hellebuyck has won four of his last five outings, allowing a total of 13 goals in that span. The 30-year-old started the season poorly, but he's settled in fairly well, allowing more than three goals just once in his last 10 appearances. Hellebuyck is at an 8-4-1 record with a 2.91 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 13 starts on the year. He'll get a breather Saturday with Laurent Brossoit scheduled to face the Coyotes in the last game of the Jets' five-game homestand.