Hellebuyck turned aside 40 of 41 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Hellebuyck was peppered with pucks throughout the game, but he put in one of his best performances of the season. In overtime, Paul Stastny scored to make Hellebuyck's effort worth it. The 27-year-old goalie improved to 10-5-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 16 games. He'll have a day off before the Jets host the Canucks in a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday.