Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Still hasn't lost in regulation
Hellebuyck stood on his head Saturday night against Montreal, stopping 45 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss.
Hellebuyck has been outstanding this season, and he still hasn't lost in regulation. He made several 10-bell saves against the Habs to keep his team in the game, but they were ultimately undone by a bad penalty in overtime. Hellebuyck remains an outstanding fantasy option who should quickly rebound from this five-goal outing.
