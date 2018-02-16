Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stopping pucks Friday

Hellebuyck will be between the pipes Friday against the Avalanche, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

This will be Hellebuyck's seventh consecutive start, recording a 3-2-1 record with a .906 save percentage in the previous six. The Avalanche have scored inconsistently without Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), averaging just two goals per game in their last six contests. Even though Hellebucyk has under performed lately, he still has 29 wins and a .922 save percentage this season and should be a solid daily starter Friday.