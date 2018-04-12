Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 18 in win
Hellebuyck made 18 saves on 20 shots in a 3-2 win over the Wild in Wednesday's Game 1.
Hellebuyck wasn't busy, which makes the fact he let up two goals a little less impressive. However, the 24-year-old still picked his first career playoff win, and the first playoff win for the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise. This comes after he set a record for an American goalie by notching 44 victories. Given how the Wild struggled on the road this year, this likely won't be the Michigan native's last playoff win.
