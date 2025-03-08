Hellebuyck allowed just one goal while stopping 22 of 23 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over New Jersey.

Hellebuyck kept Winnipeg's net tidy through the first two periods before Dawson Mercer scored New Jersey's lone goal in the third frame. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck has a 37-8-3 record with a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 48 games this season. Hellebuyck has 37 wins in three straight campaigns and accomplished the feat in 12 fewer games than a season ago. Hellebuyck remains the top option between the pipes in fantasy this season. He has a legitimate case for the Vezina Trophy and the Hart Trophy.