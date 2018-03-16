Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 25 in win

Hellebuyck made 25 saves on 27 shots in a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

After allowing a goal 11 seconds into the game, Hellebuyck was able to settle down and earn his 36th win in 56 starts. The 24-year-old has established himself as a legit starting goalie this season, posting a 2.35 GAA and a .925 save percentage.