Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 26 in Game 3 win

Hellebuyck made 26 saves in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 win over Nashville.

The scoreline here is deceiving, as Nashville was actually up 3-0 after the first period and Winnipeg didn't take the lead for good until Blake Wheeler broke a 4-4 tie with less than five minutes to play. There's no question that the Jets have largely carried play in this series, which is making life easier for Hellebuyck, who also has the ability to bail his team out on the rare occasions when the defense breaks down. He'll be right back in the home net for Thursday's Game 4.