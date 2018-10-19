Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 26 in win
Hellebuyck made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
This game was tied 1-1 going into the third period, so Hellebuyck played more high-stress minutes than the box score would have you believe. The 25-year-old netminder has been up-and-down during a 3-2-1 start, but this effort could be the first step in rediscovering the form that helped him post a 44-11-9 record last season.
