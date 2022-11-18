Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Anaheim.

Hellebuyck delivered another solid performance in the Winnipeg victory turning aside 29 of 31 shots. The 29-year-old netminder has now won four of his last five starts. Hellebuyck is 8-3-1 to start the season with a very impressive .935 save percentage. He'll likely be back in net Saturday when the Jets host the Penguins.