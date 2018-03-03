Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 30 in win
Hellebuyck made 30 saves on 33 shots in a 4-3 win against the Red Wings on Friday.
Hellebucyk has been a bit inconsistent recently. He has two shutouts in his last 12 games, but over that time his save percentage is only .911. However, even with those struggles the Michigan native still has a .921 save percentage to go with a 2.40 GAA.
