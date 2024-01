Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

Hellebuyck was sharp again Tuesday, as he surrendered just a pair of power-play goals as the Jets extended their point streak to nine games. The 30-year-old Hellebuyck has been stellar of late, holding opponents to two goals or fewer in 14 of his last 15 outings. He's now second in the league with 18 wins, along with a .920 save percentage and 2.33 GAA through 27 starts this season.