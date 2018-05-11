Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 36 in Game 7 road win
Hellebuyck made 36 saves in Thursday's 5-1, Game 7 win over Nashville.
Hellebuyck stood tall in the third period, stopping all 21 shots he faced in that frame as his team turned a 3-1 lead into a 5-1 victory. The American netminder is halfway to leading a Canadian team to the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1993. His next step will be a Western Conference finals matchup with Vegas.
