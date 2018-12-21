Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 41 in win

Hellebuyck turned aside 41 of 44 shots Thursday, giving his team a strong performance in a 5-3 win over San Jose.

Hellebuyck has been hot and cold this season, but Thursday was a fantastic evening for the goaltender, as he saw a season high in shots but still managed to give his team a shot to claim the win. When Hellebuyck plays like this, the Jets are tough to beat and his owners reap some solid rewards.