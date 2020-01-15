Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 41 pucks in shutout

Hellebuyck made 41 saves Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Vancouver.

Hellebuyck was terrific against the previously-surging Canucks, kicking out 31 even-strength shots and another 10 while the Jets were shorthanded. He has stopped 72 of 73 shots (.986 save percentage) over his last two starts heading into Friday's clash with Tampa Bay. Hellebuyck is 21-13-4 for the season with a 2.57 GAA and .923 save percentage.