Hellebuyck allowed a goal on 51 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Hellebuyck started both halves of the Jets' back-to-back, and the Rangers didn't make it easy on him Monday. The 29-year-old was dialed in, and he came away with his third win in his last four starts. Hellebuyck continues to be among the best goalies in the NHL this season with a 26-16-1 record, a 2.39 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 43 contests. The Jets' road trip ends Wednesday versus the Islanders.