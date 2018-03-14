Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops all 30 in relief

Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots after entering in the first period of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Nashville.

The Preds jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Michael Hutchinson exited with an upper-body injury in the first period, so Hellebuyck's showing was all the more impressive. Additionally, the young American also stood tall with a 40-save performance Monday against the Capitals, and rarely do netminders play that well in back-to-back road situations. Hellebuyck now sports a high-end .925 save percentage and 2.36 GAA for the campaign, and it's also worth noting that the Jets have six straight home games up next on the schedule. Winnipeg owns an impressive 24-7-2 record at the Bell MTS Place, too.