Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Storms past Panthers on Sunday

Hellebuyck claimed his 31st win of the season Sunday, taking care of the visiting Panthers by setting aside 23 of 25 shots.

Hellebuyck continues to show why he was voted into the 2018 All-Star Game, as he's looking at a 2.33 GAA and .923 save percentage through 49 games. The Jets are a virtual lock to make the playoffs, and the Michigan native is a huge reason why their season will be extended. Clearly, he's evolved into a No. 1 fantasy option, and is supported by the league's third-best offense.