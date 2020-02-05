Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Strong effort in overtime loss
Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.
Hellebuyck can't be blamed for this defeat -- that is the fault of the Jets' offense for a poor showing against Predators goalie Juuse Saros. The loss dropped Hellebuyck to 2-3-1 over his last six starts, although he's allowed just two goals in each of his last two games. The Michigan native dropped to 22-16-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 44 appearances. Expect a tougher test for Hellebuyck if he starts Thursday's road game in St. Louis.
