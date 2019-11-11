Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Strong in OT win
Hellebuyck made 26 saves in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.
He gave up two goals in about five minutes in the second period, one after a brutal Neil Pionk giveaway behind the net and the other on a tipped point shot, but otherwise Hellebuyck stood tall. The netminder has allowed two goals or less in four straight starts and five of his last six, and on the year he's 8-5-1 with a sparkling 2.28 GAA and .933 save percentage.
