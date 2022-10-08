Hellebuyck turned aside 35-of-38 shots in the Jets 5-3 preseason win over the Flames Friday.

Hellebuyck is primed to start the season after his great effort Friday as the Jets were outshot 38-16. He was especially strong in the first two periods, stopping 27-of-29 shots. Look for Hellebuyck to get the home start when the Jets open the regular season Oct. 14 against the Rangers.