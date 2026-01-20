Hellebuyck stopped 22 of 23 shots on net in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

Despite allowing just one even-strength goal Monday, Hellebuyck was outdueled by the rising star Spencer Knight, who blanked Winnipeg's offense. With the narrow loss, Hellebuyck now has a 12-13-5 record, a 2.71 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. While the Jets' inconsistencies persist, Hellebuyck has continued to fight through the ups and downs. However, he's trending upward with a 3-1-1 record and a .905 save percentage across his last five games. Hellebuyck can still be a league-winning fantasy option in two-goalie formats, but his lack of wins and consistency issues have made 2025-26 substantially less impressive than his Vezina Trophy-winning regular seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25.