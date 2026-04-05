Hellebuyck stopped 15 of 16 shots on net in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

After allowing the Blue Jackets' lone goal less than 90 seconds into regulation, Hellebuyck dialed in for the remainder of the contest to earn Winnipeg a crucial win. Overall, the 32-year-old star netminder has a 21-21-11 record, a 2.77 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 53 outings this season. Since March 24, he has been one of the cornerstones for Winnipeg's push towards a wild-card spot in the Western Conference, posting a 4-2-0 record, a 2.18 GAA and a .909 save percentage across his last six outings. The Jets sit just one point out of a wild-card spot, meaning Hellebuyck will likely be relied upon heavily down the stretch.