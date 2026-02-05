Hellebuyck stopped 22 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens, with Montreal's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Jets briefly held a 1-0 lead in the first period, but things unraveled quickly for the home squad once Oliver Kapanen beat Hellebuyck to a rebound and slotted it past the sprawling netminder before the first intermission. The three-time Vezina winner has just one win in his last eight starts, going 1-4-3 with a 3.01 GAA and .895 save percentage, and Hellebuyck will try to find his form in Milan while representing Team USA at the Olympics.