Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 19 shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Despite tending a clean final 45 minutes in Wednesday's contest, Hellebuyck would pick up the loss after he allowed two goals across a six-minute span in the first. With the loss, he now has a 9-10-3 overall record with a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The losses have begun to snowball for the 32-year-old netminder, who is presently on a seven-game losing skid. The Jets' struggles shouldn't solely be attributed to Hellebuyck, as he has lost two one-score games where the team's offense has put together one goal or less. The reigning Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy winner will likely need to turn in an MVP-level performance to help the Jets get back on the right track. He remains a must-roster player in all fantasy formats due to his high ceiling, but he and the Jets need to start turning in wins if he'll amount to the high pick that was likely used to select him in most leagues.