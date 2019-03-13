Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Struggling to find rhythm

Hellebuyck yielded five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

All five of the Sharks' scores came in the 5-on-5 situation too, as Hellebuyck turned aside just 25-of-30 at even strength. The 25-year-old was playing a little bit better right after the All-Star break, but over the last month, he's regressed again. He is 2-5-0 with an .894 save percentage in the last eight games. Overall, Hellebuyck is 28-20-2 with a 3.01 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 52 games this season.