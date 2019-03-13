Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Struggling to find rhythm
Hellebuyck yielded five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
All five of the Sharks' scores came in the 5-on-5 situation too, as Hellebuyck turned aside just 25-of-30 at even strength. The 25-year-old was playing a little bit better right after the All-Star break, but over the last month, he's regressed again. He is 2-5-0 with an .894 save percentage in the last eight games. Overall, Hellebuyck is 28-20-2 with a 3.01 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 52 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...