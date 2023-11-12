Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

All of Dallas' scoring came in the second period, and Hellebuyck didn't look particularly sharp on either of the first two goals he allowed -- an even-strength tally by Thomas Harley that came after the netminder couldn't corral the rebound on a Jason Robertson shot, and then a shorthanded marker by Wyatt Johnston on which he got beat clean to his blocker side. Hellebuyck had little chance on Matt Duchene's power-play winner, however. The veteran netminder has recovered somewhat from a bumpy start to the season, and over his last eight starts he's gone 5-2-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .910 save percentage.