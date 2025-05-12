Hellebuyck surrendered five goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Hellebuyck allowed four goals at even strength and one on the power play in this defeat. Dating back to the 2022-23 season, Hellebuyck has conceded at least four goals in eight consecutive road playoff outings. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner will need to buck that trend in Game 4 on Tuesday to avoid a 3-1 series deficit before the Jets return home for Game 5 on Thursday. Hellebuyck owns a 5-5 record with an .848 save percentage and a 3.51 GAA over 10 postseason contests.