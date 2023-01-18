Hellebuyck turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

After a scoreless first period, Winnipeg actually struck first on a Kyle Connor tally 84 seconds into the second frame, but the game was all Montreal after that and the final score might have been even worse were it not for Hellebuyck's efforts. It's only the netminder's second loss in his last eight starts, and the two defeats are the only times during that stretch he's given up more than two goals. On the season, Hellebuyck sports a sharp 2.41 GAA and .924 save percentage.