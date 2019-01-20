Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stung by Stars

Hellebuyck turned aside 35 of 39 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

The 25-year-old netminder continues to see a lot of rubber. Hellebuyck has had to face at least 30 shots in five of seven January starts, posting a 4-3-0 record, 2.71 GAA and .917 save percentage on the month so far. He's capable of better, as he showed in 2017-18, but Hellebuyck is also capable of worse as he demonstrated through the first three months this season, so don't assume a big second half is on its way.