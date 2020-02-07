Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stymies defending champs

Hellebuyck turned aside 35 shots in a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Thursday.

Hellebuyck went into the All-Star break having allowed 13 goals over his final three starts, but he's come out of the break looking much more sharp. Hellebuyck has held his opponents to two goals in each of his first three starts, putting together a stout .947 save percentage in that time. The 26-year-old is 23-16-5 with a 2.69 GAA and .920 save percentage heading into Saturday's juicy home matchup against Ottawa.