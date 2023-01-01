Hellebuyck stopped 31 for 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Hellebuyck was excellent, stalling out Connor McDavid's point streak at 17 games. Additionally, Hellebuyck helped the Jets go 5-for-5 on the penalty kill against the league's top power play. This was his seventh win in 11 starts in December. He improved to 18-9-1 with a 2.32 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 28 outings. He's been one of the best goalies in the league this year, and he'll likely have a chance to keep things rolling to begin January when the Jets host the Flames on Tuesday.