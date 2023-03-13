Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Hellebuyck earned his second win in as many days, allowing just two goals on 35 shots as the Jets hung on for a one-goal victory. Hellebuyck stopped 77 of 83 shots over his last two games, as he improves to 29-20-2 with a .919 save percentage on the season. The 29-year-old netminder should continue to see the vast majority of starts in Winnipeg down the stretch.