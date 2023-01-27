Hellebuyck turned aside 33 of 36 shots in a 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.

Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 14 shots in the second period and a third marker on eight shots in the third frame. He dropped to 23-14-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 38 games in 2022-23. Hellebuyck has now lost four of his last five games, though the 29-year-old has stopped 144 of 157 shots for a respectable .917 save percentage over that span.