Hellebuyck turned aside 24 shots during the Jets' 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Hellebuyck, who has alternated wins and losses this season, couldn't hold an early lead Saturday. Hellebuyck surrendered three consecutive goals, including two on the penalty kill, before being pulled for an extra attacker late in the third period. Hellebuyck, who has missed only one start, will continue to be the team's workhorse.