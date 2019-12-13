Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Suffers stunning defeat

Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

This was an incredibly disappointing result for Hellebuyck considering the Red Wings came in having lost 12 in a row. He gave up two goals apiece in the first and second periods, and Detroit added an empty-netter for the only goal in the third. Hellebuyck's owners shouldn't hesitate to go right back to him given his outstanding 2.31 GAA and .931 save percentage, but this result certainly stings in DFS formats given how favorable the matchup looked on paper.