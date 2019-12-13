Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Suffers stunning defeat
Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
This was an incredibly disappointing result for Hellebuyck considering the Red Wings came in having lost 12 in a row. He gave up two goals apiece in the first and second periods, and Detroit added an empty-netter for the only goal in the third. Hellebuyck's owners shouldn't hesitate to go right back to him given his outstanding 2.31 GAA and .931 save percentage, but this result certainly stings in DFS formats given how favorable the matchup looked on paper.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes brief relief appearance•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in home state Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets back in win column•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Hosting Ducks on Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defeated in overtime•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Dallas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.