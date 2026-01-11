Hellebuyck will be in net for Sunday's battle with the Devils, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

It's been a tough stretch of hockey for Hellebuyck lately. The 32-year-old has allowed four goals in three straight games, and he hasn't won a start in 11 tries dating back to Dec. 13. His season-long stat line shows a 9-12-4 record, 2.69 GAA and a .901 save percentage on the season. The Devils, the Jets' opponent on Sunday, enter the contest losers of three straight with a collective two goals in those games.