Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Sunk by Sharks

Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

He didn't play poorly, but two goals in 89 seconds early in the third period by San Jose proved to be the difference. Hellebuyck has lost back-to-back starts, but on the season he's still 24-18-5 with a 2.71 GAA and .919 save percentage.

