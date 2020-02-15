Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Sunk by Sharks
Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
He didn't play poorly, but two goals in 89 seconds early in the third period by San Jose proved to be the difference. Hellebuyck has lost back-to-back starts, but on the season he's still 24-18-5 with a 2.71 GAA and .919 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.