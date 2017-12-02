Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Supported quite well in win
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 31 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the visiting Golden Knights.
It wasn't the strongest of performances from the Michigan native, but he was good enough to pick up his 14th victory, which -- thanks in part to a Blues loss -- vaulted the Jets atop the Central Division standings. Hellebuyck's banner season continues, as he entered this latest match with a 2.35 GAA and .926 save percentage, though he is still seeking for his first shutout in 2017-18.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will tend twine Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up three in loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Make 17 saves in win over Wild•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod against Wild•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows one goal in relief appearance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...