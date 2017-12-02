Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 31 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the visiting Golden Knights.

It wasn't the strongest of performances from the Michigan native, but he was good enough to pick up his 14th victory, which -- thanks in part to a Blues loss -- vaulted the Jets atop the Central Division standings. Hellebuyck's banner season continues, as he entered this latest match with a 2.35 GAA and .926 save percentage, though he is still seeking for his first shutout in 2017-18.