Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Hellebuyck started off fairly well, but the Stars scored twice in a span of 1:50 late in the second period, and the Jets couldn't bounce back. This was a setback for the 29-year-old after he stopped 40 of 41 shots to win his season debut over the Rangers on Friday. Tougher tests await this week, as the Jets have a road back-to-back in Colorado and Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday -- look for Hellebuyck and David Rittich to split those contests.