Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Hellebuyck started off fairly well, but the Stars scored twice in a span of 1:50 late in the second period, and the Jets couldn't bounce back. This was a setback for the 29-year-old after he stopped 40 of 41 shots to win his season debut over the Rangers on Friday. Tougher tests await this week, as the Jets have a road back-to-back in Colorado and Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday -- look for Hellebuyck and David Rittich to split those contests.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Expected to be in net Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 40 stops in win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starts Opening Night•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: To play less games this season•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Strong in preseason win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting preseason finale•