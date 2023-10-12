Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 21 shots in a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Hellebuyck surrendered at least a goal in each period and was beaten twice on just eight shots in the first frame. The Flames' final goal was scored on an empty net. It was a rough outing to be sure, but history suggests Hellebuyck is likely to bounce back. The 30-year-old goaltender had a 37-25-2 record, a 2.49 GAA and a .920 save percentage last season.