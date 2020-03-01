Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Surrenders three goals in loss
Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
The Jets' defense was unable to contain the Oilers' top guns -- Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid accounted for all three goals scored on Hellebuyck. The 26-year-old goalie dropped to 27-21-5 with a 2.68 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 54 outings. Hellebuyck remains a top option in fantasy despite inconsistent results -- he's gone 5-5-0 with 25 goals allowed over his last 10 starts.
