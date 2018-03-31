Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tabbed for Saturday's start against Leafs

Hellebuyck will start in goal Saturday night against host Toronto, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has accomplished a feat matched by only two others this season, and that's joining the 40-win club. The Michigan native is only behind Pekka Rinne of Nashville and Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay in that important fantasy category with those two at 41 and 42 wins, respectively, on the season. So, what's next for Hellebuyck? Well, he'll be looking for revenge against the Buds after they beat him for two goals on 11 shots in the Oct. 4 season opener.