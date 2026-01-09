Hellebuyck allowed 26 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hellebuyck was the best goaltender in the league in the 2024-25 season, but he's been a shell of his former self this time around with subpar results across the board. The Jets have lost 11 games in a row, and the 32-year-old has been between the pipes in all but one of those contests. With a 3.12 GAA and an .876 save percentage over that stretch, it's hard to trust Hellebuyck right now across all formats, although his upside and body of work throughout his career suggest it might be better to put him on the bench and not drop him altogether.