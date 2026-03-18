Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Hellebuyck was on the verge of losing in regulation, but Jonathan Toews' late third-period equalizer forced overtime and, ultimately, a shootout. Hellebuyck was unable to deliver in that decisive stage, and he has dropped three of his last four outings. Despite the Jets' recent struggles, Hellebuyck has a 2.63 GAA and a .902 save percentage in nine appearances since the Olympic break.