Hellebuyck stopped 18 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Hellebuyck has been in a slump of late, losing each of his last four starts and posting a save percentage below the .910 range in three of those contests. The lack of offensive support has been the biggest issue for Hellebuyck, as the Jets have scored two or fewer goals in three of those losses. Since returning from injury, Hellebuyck has gone 1-2-2 with a 2.39 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Those are still solid fantasy numbers if you're able to withstand the losses.