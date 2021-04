Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 26 shots Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to Toronto.

The Leafs jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period and the Jets couldn't muster enough offense to climb back. Toronto's Alexander Kerfoot beat Hellebuyck clean on a short-handed breakaway late in the second period to put the game out of reach, handing the netminder just his first loss in his last five starts. The 27-year-old Hellebuyck fell to 17-10-2 on the year with a 2.59 GAA and .917 save percentage.