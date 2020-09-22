Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy over Andrei Vasilevskiy and Tuukka Rask, the NHL announced Monday.

Hellebuyck led the league with six shutouts and was tied with Carey Price for most games played (58). In those appearances, the netminder went 31-21-5 with a .922 save percentage and 2.57 GAA. Heading into the 2020-21 campaign, the 26-year-old backstop figures to once again be near the top of the league in appearance which makes him one of the few remaining workhorses in an increasingly two-netminder era.