Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck's recent run iffy play continued Monday -- he's now allowed three or more goals in eight of his last nine outings. Despite the unusually shaky goaltending, he's posted a 5-3-1 record in that span. The 27-year-old is 12-8-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 22 games. The Jets' next two games are a back-to-back, as they host the Canadiens on Wednesday before visiting the Oilers on Thursday.